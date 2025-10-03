TI-Georgia: Georgian Dream Received 73% of All Donations in July–August

The ruling Georgian Dream party received 73% of all political donations in July and August, Transparency International–Georgia, the country’s main corruption watchdog, said in an October 3 report, raising alarm over the possible involvement of GD’s major donors in systemic corruption.

According to the report, all political parties together collected nearly GEL 4.9 million (USD 1.8 million) during the two months, of which almost GEL 3.6 million (USD 1.3 million), or 73%, went to Georgian Dream.

The watchdog noted that companies linked to GD donors have won state tenders worth GEL 273 million (about USD 99 million) since 2024, and nearly GEL 1 billion since 2016. In simplified procurement contracts, companies tied to GD donors received up to GEL 1.4 million (about USD 508,000) since 2024, and GEL 15 million (about USD 5.5 million) since 2016.

“The potential involvement of major donors to Georgian Dream in systemic corruption continues to raise legitimate questions,” TI–Georgia said.

By contrast, companies associated with opposition donors have won just GEL 247,000 (about USD 89,000) in tenders and GEL 586,000 (about USD 213,000) in simplified procurement contracts since 2016. “No company connected to donors of the opposition party received any budget subsidies,” the watchdog noted.

In the first half of the year, Georgian Dream received GEL 6.6 million in donations, which was six times more than all other parties combined.

This post is also available in: ქართული