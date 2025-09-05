Police Detain 30 Over Links with ‘Thieves’ World’

Georgian authorities detained 30 people and charged two over links with the criminal underworld, so-called “Thieves’ world” in a nationwide crackdown, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on September 5.

Of those detained, 19 are accused of “appealing to a member of the thieves’ world,” seven of “supporting its activities,” and four of direct membership, Tornike Marsagishvili, head of the Ministry’s Anti-Trafficking and Illegal Migration Division, said in a briefing. The suspects allegedly organized so-called thieves’ trials (kurduli garcheva) to settle financial disputes, extorting money under threats of violence.

During searches, police “seized firearms, ammunition, and cash as evidence,” and confiscated mobile phones, which the accused allegedly used to communicate with each other and with Georgian “thieves-in-law” residing abroad. “Thief-in-law” is a title reserved for influential figures in the criminal underworld of the former Soviet space.

Two others, including “thief-in-law” Tengiz Khoperia (alias Chinka) and another individual identified as T.K., were charged in absentia. All detainees face up to 15 years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing under Article 223-1 (parts 1 and 2), Article 223-3 (part 2), and Article 223-4 (part 4) of the Criminal Code, involving membership in the “criminal underworld,” being a “thief-in-law,” supporting its activities, and appealing to a member of the “criminal underworld.”

The crackdown comes as the ruling Georgian Dream party highlights its “uncompromising fight against organized crime,” while concerns persist over the resurgence of criminal subcultures.

In March, Levan Jangveladze, the brother of “thief-in-law” Merab Jangveladze, was shot dead in a contract-style killing in central Tbilisi. In August, authorities arrested four suspects, including businessman Giorgi Mikadze, and charged his brother, Davit Mikadze, in absentia in connection with the case.

A recent report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime warned that thieves-in-law have been regaining influence in Georgia following the post-Rose Revolution crackdown. The study noted that, amid declining legitimacy of the GD government, “thieves-in-law have re-emerged as influential players, valued for their ability to mobilize votes and assist the authorities in managing prison populations.”

Many thieves-in-law and their networks are known to be operating from abroad.

