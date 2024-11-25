The Daily Beat: 24 November

The ruling Georgian Dream party is set to convene the first session of the parliament at noon on November 25, following the controversial elections in October. The opposition parties claim that they will not enter and will not legitimize the new parliament. However, the GD does not seem to be concerned about the possibility of a one-party Parliament.

As the ruling party prepares to hold the first parliamentary session, opposition parties organize a protest rally near the parliament. On late Sunday evening, demonstrators from all across Georgia began gathering in front of the parliament building, intending to stay overnight. According to the opposition leaders, this rally aims to signal to the ruling party that the elections were rigged and that the people do not recognize the legitimacy of the parliament.

The Interior Ministry issued a warning, urging the potential use of “appropriate legal measures to prevent illegal actions” if the protesters “exceed the limits of the Law on Assemblies” during the planned protests on the night of November 24-25. President Salome Zurabishvili reacted sarcastically: “They could have just said, ‘We will arrest everyone’.”

On November 22, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili gave an interview to Mtavari TV in which she spoke about the current political crisis in Georgia, her hopes for its resolution, and her view of the next steps required of both Georgian citizens and international partners. You can read more about the President’s interview here.

The Social Justice Center issued a statement on the protracted trial in the Tbilisi City Court of the cases of Saba Meparishvili and Omar Okribelashvili, who have been detained since May 14 and face 3-6 years in prison for damaging a GEL 400 (USD 146) iron barrier erected near the Parliament building during protests against the Foreign Agents Law in spring 2024. The SJC believes that these cases demonstrate “the political instrumentalization of the judiciary” and “unjust exemplary punishment of political activists.”

Natia Dzidziguri, who was arrested during the 19 November protest on Melikishvili Avenue in Tbilisi, said she was verbally and sexually abused by police officers. She told Formula TV that she was forced to kneel in the police car and wasn’t allowed to sit down while the police officers made derogatory comments.

Another activist Isako Devidze, who was arrested on November 19 during the violent dispersal of a 48-hour peaceful rally, was taken to the hospital and then returned to the ward because his four-day-long dry hunger strike has damaged his health. His lawyer says that Isako needs 24-hour medical attention. More updates on post-election developments can be found in our Live Blog – Georgia’s Disputed October Election.