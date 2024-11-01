Majority Leader Claims Opposition Stole GD Votes

The ruling party’s executive secretary and parliamentary majority Leader Mamuka Mdinaradze claims that the opposition parties stole Georgian Dream’s votes in the elections and calls on the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the alleged crimes.

“Our society has been under bullying for six days, as if the elections were rigged, as if the votes were stolen, but no one has presented any evidence and real facts about it,” Mdinaradze declared at the November 1 briefing, adding: “Today I will present you the evidence and concrete facts of how these people stole the votes, in particular those of the Georgian Dream.”

He claimed to have “concrete facts about how the representatives of the National Movement cluster stole the votes of the Georgian Dream.”. He further added: “We have 81 confirmed, identified facts that we will present to the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia today. Since they [the opposition] cannot and will not provide evidence, we will do it, and since they do not cooperate with the investigation, we will do it, and we will cooperate on the details, so that in this country no one can commit such crimes, more precisely and accurately – alleged crimes.”

Mdinaradze claimed that the opposition parties had registered ruling party voters as their representatives at distant polling stations. Mdinaradze gave several names of the voters who, he said, only discovered the change after arriving at their usual stations and were unable to get to the new, often distant locations in time. “We will, of course, send this list to the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office and ask them to investigate these cases in detail…by the way, these [cases] fall under Article 162 of the Criminal Code of Georgia,” he said.

Mdinaradze also alleged that opposition commission members working the mobile ballot boxes on election day blocked the votes of people they suspected of being Georgian Dream supporters. “When they sensed from the mood of the voters that they didn’t support the opposition parties, they simply didn’t allow them to sign,” he claimed.

He also claimed that opposition parties were giving people money in exchange for their promise not to vote, although he said the ruling party did not have enough evidence on this point and would elaborate on it in the future.

“I call on the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office to carefully investigate all these cases,” Mdinaradze said, encouraging the office to open an investigation under Article 162 of the Georgian Criminal Code.

