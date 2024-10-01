PM Kobakhidze Moves to Reverse Controversial Decision against Watchdog

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze called on the Anti-Corruption Bureau to reverse its decision to declare Transparency International Georgia as an organization with “declared election objectives,” a day after the watchdog announced it couldn’t observe October elections under its name.

The Prime Minister said such legal status for CSOs will only serve as an incentive for “external manipulation,” adding that TI Georgia’s stated electoral goal and “radical and polarizing political agenda” has long been known and was already enough “for the public to draw the appropriate conclusions.”

Prime Minister Kobakhidze emphasized that the fact that TI Georgia has “declared electoral objectives” and “openly conducts a canvassing-propaganda campaign against the ruling party” is clear to any “objective observer.” According to Kobakhidze, the decision of the Bureau is “legally completely correct”, “justified with the highest standard of infallibility” and “fully in line” with the Law on Citizens’ Political Association, which he said is why the Court decided to rule in favor of this decision.

However, citing the interest of the state and the need to avoid external interference in the electoral process by foreign actors, “the first signs of which have already appeared,” he said he believes it would be correct to withdraw this status from TI Georgia and any other organization listed by the anti-corruption agency, although TI Georgia was the only one to announce disobedience to the Bureau’s decision.

The Prime Minister went on to explain why it is clear to Georgian society that the organization has been pursuing a “politically radical and manipulative” agenda for several years, citing examples such as the error of CSOs in the parallel counting of votes during the 2020 elections, as well as the calls by these organizations for government resignation and the creation of a “technical government” in 2022. Kobakhidze also mentioned that the watchdog’s mission now is to return the former United National Movement government to power.

TI Georgia “does not need to be granted any legal status for the Georgian society to draw appropriate conclusions and exercise caution,” stressed the Prime Minister.

Kobakhidze further stated that in addition to TI Georgia, there are many other local monitoring organizations registered in the CEC database, of which almost all financially larger organizations would have to be classified as organizations with electoral objectives if the Anti-Corruption Bureau acted “with a purely legal approach,” which in turn “can be used even more actively for external manipulation.”

The Prime Minister once again called on the Bureau to use its discretion and reconsider its decision on TI Georgia, as well as refrain from any such decisions in connection to other entities before the parliamentary elections.

“It is true that the organizations working with foreign funds and conducting electoral canvassing-propaganda grossly violate the provisions of the Constitution of Georgia, the principle of state sovereignty and the principles of democratic elections, but due to the damaged reputation of Transparency International Georgia and other relevant organizations in society, this violation, from a practical point of view, will not influence the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections,” the Prime Minister concluded.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)