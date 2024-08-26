Opposition to GD Campaign Messages with Disdain

Opposition parties responded with disdain to the recent campaign messages voiced by Bidzina Ivanishvili in Ambrolauri on August 25.

We have compiled the reactions from across the Georgian opposition:

Anna Natsvlishvili, Lelo, Coalition “Strong Georgia”: “Bidzina Ivanishvili and his “Georgian Dream” serve Russia. After Ivanishvili, following Russian instructions, closed the door of the European Union for Georgia and deliberately stopped negotiations on Georgia’s full membership in the European Union, Ivanishvili is moving to the next stage of the plan: namely, it is clear that Bidzina Ivanishvili intends to recognize Abkhazia[‘s independence] in exchange for a guarantee of remaining in power. This is Bidzina’s Russian plan to recognize Abkhazia and betray Georgia.”

Zurab Chiaberashvili, United National Movement, Coalition “Unity”: “Everything we hear from the Georgian Dream shows only one thing – weakness. They sense the imminent defeat, see they will lose this election, and are desperate to mobilize […] their supporters… The only rhetoric they have [left] is the rhetoric of violence and the declaration of a dictatorship. Still, we should understand very well that the Georgian people are determined to move towards the European Union and that the European Union and the dictatorship announced by ‘Georgian Dream’ are incompatible.”

Nika Melia, Ahali, “Coalition for Change”: “Bidzina Ivanishvili only says what he has the opportunity to say. The majority will definitely come out, I agree, but not for him, but against him. On the one hand, he is consoling his supporters; on the other hand, he is trying to influence people: […] a representative of the region that comes 73rd in the GD electoral list no longer believes that he will get into the Parliament, and that is why Ivanishvili is trying to convince [them] that GD will come to power with a constitutional majority [and guarantee its activists MP seats].”

Roman Gotsiridze, Euro-optimist: “The pre-election “voyages” of Georgian Dream […] can be called the presentation of their program, which could be titled – The Program of Treason. They are directly betraying the interests of the country, the Constitution […] Perhaps they are preparing the public that the aspiration to join NATO and the European Union could be removed from the Georgian Constitution, or they could even recognize Abkhazia and create some type of a common state. Very incomprehensible and absurd statements are being made, and most importantly, all speeches are strongly directed against our Western partners. They are bringing the country back into the Russian orbit”.

Iago Khvichia, Girchi: “Georgian Dream” already had a constitutional majority [in 2016]; if they wanted to return Abkhazia or if they wanted to abolish the UNM, this they could do before. […] Now, if they cannot get the constitutional majority, they will say, “We cannot fulfill the promise because we did not get a constitutional majority.” In fact, their [only] goal is to stay in power.”

Anna Buchukuri, “Gakharia – for Georgia”: “The issues [GD] listed [as their program] – bringing the [UNM] party to trial, investigation of the crimes of the “collective National Movement” – do not need a constitutional majority. This only proves that the whole “[Georgian] Dream” propaganda and election campaign is based on lies and is worthless. The government, which does not have the legitimacy to make a positive promise, has been defeated; it is just that it is going through the painful stage of coming to terms with that defeat.”

