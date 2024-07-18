Parliament Elects New Chief Prosecutor

On July 18, the Georgian Parliament elected the new Prosecutor General of Georgia, Giorgi Gabitashvili, in an extraordinary parliamentary session with 80 votes in favor and zero votes against. He succeeds Irakli Shotadze, who unexpectedly announced his resignation on May 23 due to “deteriorating health”.

Gabitashvili’s candidacy was approved by the Legal Issues Committee hours before the plenary vote. During the Committee hearing he said, among other things, that he would prioritize the protection of minors who are victims or witnesses.

“The constitutional status of the Prosecutor’s Office, the systematic arrangement and the existing system of accountability, I think, ensure the institutional strength of the Prosecutor’s Office. In addition, it is important to promote the increase of individual independence of the prosecutor, to strengthen his protection and to raise the quality of prosecutorial activity,” he said.

Gabitashvili, 42, has been serving as the deputy Prosecutor-General since June 2013. Before that, he worked as the Head of the Investigation Office of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia. In 2009, he started working as the Head of the Unit for the Supervision over the Investigations launched within the Bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs at Shida Kartli and Mtskheta-Mtianeti Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

His career in the Prosecutor’s Office began with an internship in 2007. Later he was promoted to the position of Prosecutor of Shida Kartli and Mtskheta-Mtianeti Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)