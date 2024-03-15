Adigeni Muslims Urged to Limit Friday Prayer Gatherings Amidst Tensions

On March 14, the Administration of Muslims of All Georgians called on the Muslim population of the municipality of Adigeni, Samtskhe-Javakheti region, to refrain from large gatherings for Friday Jum’ah prayers. The warnings come after local Orthodox Christians cursed and insulted Muslims during a prayer on March 8 over their opposition to the opening of a mosque in a house. The restrictions on local religious activity come during the month of Ramadan, which is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection.

The mosque and a Muslim education center have been open in the house of Imam Merab (Yusuf) Mikeladze for the past year and a half, as there is no place of worship in the village. During this time, the local Orthodox Christians and clergy have repeatedly threatened the local Muslims to stop their religious activities, saying that it is illegal to open a mosque in a private house.

On March 8, 200 hundred locals surrounded the house where three people were performing their Friday prayers. The gathered people threatened the lives of the Muslims worshippers. In the circulated video material Nikoloz Getsadze, the priest of the Zarzma Monastery, is seen trying to break through the police cordon and into the house of Imam Merab (Yusuf) Mikeladze and threatening him with violence. The voice of Nikoloz Getsadze can be heard in the video, cursing Merab Mikeladze and saying “This house will never be yours”, and then his companions repeating: “It will be ours, the Georgian people’s”, “It will be Christians'”.

In July 2023, with the participation of the local and central authorities, negotiations were held between the Orthodox and Muslim clergy, after which they agreed that the prayers would continue temporarily in the house of Imam Merab (Yusuf) Mikeladze until the local government purchased a new space for religious activities in the distant village of Ijareti. To date, the local government has not provided the Muslims with an alternative building.

On March 12, the Social Justice Center called for a legal evaluation of the events that took place on March 8th and the opening of an investigation by the Special Investigation Service under Article 156 of the Criminal Code (prosecution).

SJC noted: “It should be noted that to date, not a single episode of threats, persecution, and interference with religious activities has resulted in an appropriate response by law enforcement authorities. The continuity of threats and harassment, as well as the apparent motive of religious intolerance, indicate that the local Orthodox community and clergy, including Nikoloz Getsadze, are likely to be subjected to persecution on the grounds of religious intolerance, which is punishable under Article 156 of the Criminal Code of Georgia.”

Meanwhile, the Administration of Muslims of All Georgians states: “Controversies on religious grounds and intolerance of beliefs are contrary to the centuries-old traditions of tolerance in our country… We consider it inadmissible for any party to provoke conflicts in the name of religion and to use them for their own purposes, because such reckless steps can endanger the peaceful coexistence of our people”.

The Administration calls on local Muslims in Adigeni to refrain from large gatherings for Friday Jum’ah prayers and notes that negotiations are underway with the central government to reach a common agreement and resolve the issue soon.

Also Read: