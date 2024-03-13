Georgian Parliament’s Delegation Visits Switzerland and Liechtenstein

The Georgian delegation headed by the Speaker of the Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, is on an official visit to Switzerland and Liechtenstein from March 12 to 16. During the visit, Speaker Papuashvili held a meeting with the President of the Swiss National Council, Eric Nussbaumer; the President of the Swiss Council of States, Eva Herzog; and . Bilateral meetings with representatives of the government of Switzerland, as well as with the Prime Minister and the President of the Parliament of Liechtenstein are also planned.

Meeting with the President of the Swiss National Council

On March 13, Speaker Shalva Papuashvili met with the President of the Swiss National Council, Eric Nussbaumer. Papuashvili thanked Nussbaumer for Switzerland’s strong support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the country’s contribution to reconciliation and restoration of trust among the population divided by the occupation line.

According to the press release of the Georgian Parliament, the parties discussed the “close parliamentary cooperation” between the two countries. Shalva Papuashvili took note of the visit of the President of the Swiss National Council to Georgia in 2022 and underlined that his reciprocal visit to Switzerland gives a “positive charge to the Georgian-Swiss relations”. The parties also reviewed the “successful sectoral cooperation” in health care, professional education, agriculture, trade and other directions.

In a social media post published after the meeting, Shalva Papuashvili stressed Georgia’s readiness to “further enhance our partnership in education, healthcare, trade, agriculture, P2P ties in the years to come.”

Meeting with the President of the Swiss Council of States

Speaker Papuashvili met with the President of the Swiss Council of States, Eva Herzog. The parties met in the format of a working lunch and discussed cooperation between the two countries. Papuashvili thanked Eva Herzog for Switzerland’s support for Georgia’s territorial integrity, conflict resolution and democratic progress.

During the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral legislative relations, emphasizing the importance of high-level visits and key areas of cooperation. They also discussed Georgia’s parliamentary activities, challenges to international security and Georgia’s European integration plans.

Meeting with the Director of the Swiss Agency for Development

The Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, met with the Director of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Patricia Danzi, to discuss the projects implemented in Georgia.

The conversation touched on the ongoing activities in social and environmental protection, agriculture, education and other areas, as well as issues of future cooperation. The parties also reviewed the ongoing geopolitical changes in the Black Sea and South Caucasus regions, Georgia’s European integration processes and the democratic reforms underway in the country.

