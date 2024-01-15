Agreement on European Patents Validation Enters into Force

The agreement between the Government of Georgia and the European Patent Organization on the validation of European patents came into force on January 15, according to the National Intellectual Center of Georgia/ Sakpatent. The agreement allows European patent applications and European patents granted by the European Patent Office (EPO) to be validated in Georgia.

From now on, according to the Center’s press release, European patent applications and patents validated in Georgia under the Validation Agreement will have the same legal effect and be subject to the same legal conditions as defined for a national patent application and a national patent.

Georgia is the 5th country with validation status and the 45th country where patent protection will be available based on the European patent application, the center said.

According to Soso Giorgadze, Chairman of Sakpatent, the entry into force of the Validation Agreement will contribute to the further convergence of the country’s economy with the European market. At the same time, it will increase the possibility of Georgia joining the European Patent Convention. According to Giorgadze, Georgia’s membership in the European Patent Organization will strengthen the protection of industrial property in the country in the future and support the process of accession to the European Union.

Validation in Georgia can be requested for all European patent applications or international (PCT) applications filed on or after January 15, 2024, notes the press release.

The press release by the European Patent Office quotes the President of the Office, António Campinos as noting the importance of the agreement: “The entry into force of the validation agreement with Georgia broadens the attractiveness and accessibility of the European patent system. It will also further reduce processing times and costs for applicants, as well as the administrative burden for the National Intellectual Property Center of Georgia, while guaranteeing the highest levels of legal certainty”.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)