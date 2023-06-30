PES Ousts Georgian Dream Over Political Differences

The PES Presidency has unanimously decided to remove the Georgian Dream Party from its membership. This decision follows concerns about the political positions of the Georgian Dream and recent statements by its leadership.

According to PES, “the leadership of the PES determined that the activities and positions of Georgian Dream positioned the party far outside the values of the PES”. PES leadership recommended that all ties with the Georgian Dream be terminated with immediate effect. This proposal was ratified unanimously by the members of the PES Presidency.

Months before this decision, GD chair Irakli Kobakhidze announced that the GD was leaving the PES, citing the PES’s “ideological transformation” in recent years as the reason for the ruling party’s decision.

