U.S. Embassy Calls on Georgian Dream to Officially Retract Foreign Agents Bills

The U.S. Embassy to Georgia has welcomed Georgian Dream’s decision to withdraw both draft laws on “foreign influence” and urged the ruling party to “officially retract” and “not pursue further this type of legislation, which is incompatible with Georgian and European values and the protection of fundamental freedoms.”

“The Georgian people have, once again, spoken clearly that the only choice for Georgia is a secure and prosperous European future,” the U.S. Embassy said and encouraged Georgia’s political leaders “to work together in earnest on the reforms urgently needed to obtain the EU candidate status that Georgia’s citizens overwhelmingly desire.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)