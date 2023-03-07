Editorial note

On March 7, the Parliament of Georgia passed the Law on Transparency of Foreign Funding, forcing media outlets like ours to register as “foreign agents.” The law will also impose administrative and financial constraints, which may force us to reduce operations or close.

Civil Georgia has been operating since 2001. Generous funding from our donors at various times: the U.S. Embassy, Swiss Embassy, German Embassy, Czech Embassy, Open Society Georgia Foundation, and, most recently, the National Endowment for Democracy allowed us to function freely and serve millions of users, as the free repository of knowledge about Georgia.

Throughout this time, we have aimed to serve you with integrity and without diktat from anyone. We intend to continue doing our job as long as we can.

We call on you to mobilize against the final adoption of the Kremlin-inspired laws that would stifle the freedom of association and the freedom of speech in Georgia.