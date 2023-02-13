Vano Merabishvili Returns to Public Scene

On February 12, Vano Merabishvili, took part in Mark Feiygin’s videocast “Critical condition”, addressing UNM strategy for freeing the ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia’s EU and NATO integration, Bidzina Ivanishvili’s ruling methods, etc. UNM’s Secretary General, Petre Tsiskarishvili also took part in the program.

Merabishvili was one of the most influential members of the Saakashvili cabinet as the Minister of Interior and, for a brief, pre-election stint, Prime Minister. After the Georgian Dream took power in 2012, he served almost seven years in prison on various charges, including voter bribing and abuse of office. The Court found the late stage of his incarceration to be in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights. This was his first extensive interview since his release in 2020. Despite his pledge to return to politics in 2020, Ivanishvili stayed out of the public eye. His name surfaced in connection with the leadership challenge to Nika Melia, leader of the United National Movement. Melia said Merabishvili was using "KGB-like methods" to unseat him.

“Georgia’s authorities follow pro-Russian policy”

Merabishvili said he regrets that “Georgia’s authorities follow pro-Russian policies” even though “Georgia was the first country to become a victim of Russia’s aggression.” He also said Georgia lost its lead in EU and NATO integration and can be now considered a laggard.

Merabishvili said the mistreatment of Saakashvili further exacerbates the prospects for Georgia’s European future while keeping the former president – Putin’s enemy, according to Merabishvili – as prisoner appeases the Kremlin. He pointed out that the government is conducting a “well-organized cynical campaign” against Saakashvili, noting that “all of [Bidzina] Ivanishvili’s enemies are either abroad or in prison.”

On Ivanishvili’s methods of control

Tsiskarishvili noted that Ivanishvili has a talent for “picking puppets,” people loyal to him, and interferes personally in picking “judges, MPs candidates, Ministers.” His picks are “balanced” Tsiskarishvili said, so that they are not too friendly with each other.“ Another source of control is a “huge amount of money,” Tsiskarishvili said.

Merabishvili noted “money is the most important thing” for Ivanishvili and recalled the current spat with Credit Suisse. He said Ivanishvili is most afraid of sanctions.

Pledge for more active UNM

Merabishvili said supporters were dissatisfied with UNM since its leadership was not active enough in trying to secure Saakashvili’s release from imprisonment. But, now that UNM has “democratically elected new leadership,” he said, “I am sure that in several months’ time, the situation will change in Georgia.”

According to UNM SG Tsiskarishvili, Ivanishvili “rules in accordance with “Putin scheme” –through blackmail, propaganda, law-enforcement agencies” to install hopelessness among people, a feeling which the UNM will try to alter.

Leveraging the EU

UNM SG Tsiskarishvili said the party plans to rally supporters for Saakashvili’s cause in several European capitals on Feb. 20. He added that internal political pressure would be augmented by international contacts, “because diplomatic and political pressure is an important leverage to make Ivanishvili release Saakashvili.“ He added that the decision on EU candidacy for Georgia, to be taken in October constitutes a “strong leverage on Ivanishvili.”

Merabishvili argued that since Feb. 24, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started, the Georgian government “took an unambiguously pro-Russian stance”, which makes one wonder whether the EU or NATO membership is in the interests of the Georgian leadership at all.

Tsiskarishvili thinks that if Georgia is granted the EU candidate status, the authorities will present it as their achievement, but if not, then “Georgian leadership will demonize the West” to undermine public support for Georgia’s European path.

Merabishvili added that West’s support towards Georgia would depend on the level of protest within Georgia. He underlined that the protest movement must be organized and noted that the new UNM leadership understands this well.

On Statements by President Salome Zurabishvili

Merabishvili საიდ that despite verbal criticism directed at the government, President Zurabishvili’s position is “illogical” since she has the lever of Presidential pardon but is not using it for Saakashvili. “She is afraid of Ivanishvili, who is afraid of Putin,” said Merabishvili, noting that after 2012 none of the political prisoners have been released nor their term cut short.

Georgian Dream Responds

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said that even though Merabishvili served his sentence “he was convicted on several counts and these crimes give him no moral right to be in politics.” Papuashvili said Ivanishvili’s appearance confirms that UNM is governed “through the informal oligarchic rule.” He pointed out that Merabishvili was “an architect of the system, based on oppression” and that the Georgian voters “rebelled” at the ballot boxes in 2012 to reject this system.

Tbilisi Mayor Kakhi Kaladze said the appearance of Merabishvili “is a gift to the ruling party,” since his return to public life and his backing of the new UNM leader Khabeishvili has an effect of “a meteorite hitting the UNM.”