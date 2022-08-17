Georgia’s Energy Independence Linked with HPPs, says President

While visiting the Enguri Hydropower Plant (HPP) on 16 August as part of her trip to the Samegrelo region of Georgia, President Salome Zurabishvili emphasized that “the energy independence of Georgia is directly related to Enguri HPP and the construction of other HPPs.”

Alluding to past controversy over the building of HPPs in Georgia, President Zurabishvili added, “We have to think about this when we talk a little too easily and superficially about how hydropower plants can harm the environment.”

“Let’s look at the environment here, how rich it is, how rich the potential of Enguri HPP is, how much Georgia needs this potential and how much this bridge is needed for us and the Abkhazians to be together in the future,” she said.

The President underscored that “it is actually our real bridge with Abkhazia because it is managed jointly and it is probably the only mutual economic activity of this kind. This is what still unites us today and has a great future.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)