Deputy Tbilisi Mayor Found Dead at 47

Ilia Eloshvili, Tbilisi Deputy Mayor, was found dead at his home in Tbilisi this morning at the age of 47.

The Interior Ministry told Civil.ge that it has launched a probe under Article 115 of the Criminal Code, involving incitement to suicide.

The Tbilisi City Hall has yet to comment on the matter.

Eloshvili has been the Deputy to Mayor Kakha Kaladze since his first term in 2017. Before that, he was briefly the Minister of Energy of Georgia as well as the Deputy Minister of Energy.

More to follow.

