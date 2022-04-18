Georgian MP Returns from Ukraine War

Georgian MP Alexander Elisashvili, who volunteered to fight against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is returning to Georgia.

Earlier today, Elisashvili wrote on Facebook that he is already in Warsaw, en route to the homeland together with his party colleague, Vice-Speaker Levan Ioseliani, who visited Ukraine the last weekend as part of a Georgian cross-party parliamentary delegation.

“The second I see I’m needed for heroic Ukraine I will return [back to fight] with more experience and more determination,” Elisashvili said.

“Death to occupiers! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to Georgia,” he added.

Alexander Elisashvili announced about joining the fight in Ukraine on March 13. He reportedly fought in the ranks of the international legion of Ukraine.

In late March MP Elisashvili said he spent four days on the frontline in Irpin during Ukraine’s military campaign to reclaim control over the satellite town northwest of Kyiv, the capital.

