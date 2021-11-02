Kutaisi Precinct Member Accuses GD of Pressure to Falsify Elections

In a briefing at the United National Movement’s office in Kutaisi, Iza Chirgadze, an Election Commission member of the town’s #90 Precinct, said a Georgian Dream representative was pressuring her to falsify the vote.

She claimed on November 1 that a Georgian Dream representative, named Inga, called on October 30, Election Day, and instructed her to allow people who were not registered at the precinct to vote. Chirgadze did not specify the last name of the person.

Chirgadze said she turned away two persons who were not on the precinct’s list of voters, noting the individuals were “other people, with other Identification Cards.” It was unclear from her remarks if the persons carried someone else’s ID papers, or their own.

After turning away the two, Chirgadze claimed she received another call from the alleged GD representative, reprimanding her and commanding her to “carry out” the instruction. The PEC member said she still turned away several other unauthorized voters after the call.

Chirgadze noted she alarmed Mariam Nemsadze, UNM’s observer at the precinct, about the alleged pressure and set up a meeting for November 1. She said that Georgian Dream representatives, on the same day, made several attempts to meet her and also supposedly informed police that Chirgadze had been abducted.

She claimed police intercepted her en route to the UNM office with Nemsadze and had to convince the law enforcers that she had not been abducted and was going of her own will.

According to Chirgadze, an unidentified person called her sister and informed Chirgadze was in “serious danger,” and also asked for the phone number of the PEC member’s husband. Chirgadze expressed fears that the alleged pressure on her and her family could ramp up.

Georgian Dream declined to comment with Civil.ge on Chirgadze’s allegations. The party’s PR Secretary, MP Shalva Papuashvili told local media outlet Netgazeti that Chirgadze’s account was “speculation” and “empty words.”

On October 30, ruling party candidate Ioseb Khakhaleisvhili narrowly won the mayoral runoff in Kutaisi against UNM contender Khatia Dekanoidze, with 34,295 votes to 32,703.

Girchi – More Freedom member detained

Girchi – More Freedom member Imeda Kldiashvili, who ran as UNM mayoral hopeful Khatia Dekanoidze’s deputy in the October 30 runoffs, was detained in the early hours of November 2, as he protested the alleged pressure on Chirgadze.

He had parked his automobile outside the entrance of the State Security Service of Georgia office in Kutaisi, in protest and refused to move. Video streamed by Kldiashvili showed police detain him by force, after he said he would resist their orders.

Interior Ministry told Civil.ge Kldiashvili was detained on administrative offenses, but has not yet been released. The Ministry spokesperson said additional details would be provided later.