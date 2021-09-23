Lelo: Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List
The Central Election Commission released proportional party lists for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo) ahead to October 2 local elections. Overall 31 parties have presented candidate lists.
Below is the list of the first 10 Candidates registered by Lelo for Georgia, among them 3 women, 7 – men
- MP Badri Japaridze, Sakrebulo Chairmanship candidate
- Saba Buadze
- Medea Metreveli
- Tamaz Datunashvili
- Vakhtang Surguladze
- Lana Galdava
- Nikoloz Cherkezishvili
- Dimitri Abashidze
- Gulo Zumbadze
- Kakhaber Zhgenti
Recently amended Election Code, as per EU-brokered April 19 deal, has significantly increased the share of proportionally elected candidates in Sakrebulos, for 40 elected proportionally and 10 as majoritarians in Tbilisi Sakrebulo from 25/25 ratio. The amendments also lowered the party threshold in the proportional vote to 2,5% in Tbilisi and 3% in remaining municipalities across Georgia.
The October 2, 2021 local elections will be the first self-government elections for the party. Ana Bibilashvili, urbanist and architect will run as the party’s mayoral candidate for Tbilisi.
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)