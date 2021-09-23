Lelo: Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List

The Central Election Commission released proportional party lists for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo) ahead to October 2 local elections. Overall 31 parties have presented candidate lists.

Below is the list of the first 10 Candidates registered by Lelo for Georgia, among them 3 women, 7 – men

MP Badri Japaridze, Sakrebulo Chairmanship candidate Saba Buadze Medea Metreveli Tamaz Datunashvili Vakhtang Surguladze Lana Galdava Nikoloz Cherkezishvili Dimitri Abashidze Gulo Zumbadze Kakhaber Zhgenti

Recently amended Election Code, as per EU-brokered April 19 deal, has significantly increased the share of proportionally elected candidates in Sakrebulos, for 40 elected proportionally and 10 as majoritarians in Tbilisi Sakrebulo from 25/25 ratio. The amendments also lowered the party threshold in the proportional vote to 2,5% in Tbilisi and 3% in remaining municipalities across Georgia.

The October 2, 2021 local elections will be the first self-government elections for the party. Ana Bibilashvili, urbanist and architect will run as the party’s mayoral candidate for Tbilisi.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)