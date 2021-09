United National Movement: Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List

The Central Election Commission released proportional party lists for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo) ahead to October 2 local elections. Overall 31 parties have presented candidate lists.

Below is the list of the first 15 Candidates registered by United National Movement, among them 6 women, 9 – men:

Sopio Japaridze Tornike Bikashvili Ana Gogoladze Irakli Edzgveradze Irakli Nadiradze Lile Liparteliani Mamuka Gugeshashvili Mikheil Kakauridze Nino Kvitaishvili Shota Grigolia Giorgi Oniani Barbara Jimeli Sulashvili Zviad Kuprava Nika Nozadze Irma Tedeishvili

Recently amended Election Code, as per EU-brokered April 19 deal, has significantly increased the share of proportionally elected candidates in Sakrebulos, for 40 elected proportionally and 10 as majoritarians in Tbilisi Sakrebulo from 25/25 ratio. The amendments also lowered the party threshold in the proportional vote to 2,5% in Tbilisi and 3% in remaining municipalities across Georgia.

The UNM, that teamed up with European Georgia, Droa and Girchi-More Freedom parties in Tbilisi races, endorsed Elene Khoshtaria of Droa for Sakrebulo chairperson.

