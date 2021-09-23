European Georgia: Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List

The Central Election Commission released proportional party lists for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo) ahead to October 2 local elections. Overall 31 parties have presented candidate lists.

Below is the list of the first 10 Candidates registered by European Georgia, among them 3 women, 7 – men;

Giorgi Noniashvili, CSO activist Dato Zhgenti Nino Ordenidze Besik Donadze Lasha Janjgava Tea Kotua Giorgi Bakhtadze Aleksandre Gurabanidze Malorita Edisherashvili Temur Gvadzbaia

Recently amended Election Code, as per EU-brokered April 19 deal, has significantly increased the share of proportionally elected candidates in Sakrebulos, for 40 elected proportionally and 10 as majoritarians in Tbilisi Sakrebulo from 25/25 ratio. The amendments also lowered the party threshold in the proportional vote to 2,5% in Tbilisi and 3% in remaining municipalities across Georgia.

European Georgia backs Nika Melia of the UNM as Tbilisi Mayoral candidate and Elene Khoshtaria for Sakrebulo chair.

