European Georgia: Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List
The Central Election Commission released proportional party lists for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo) ahead to October 2 local elections. Overall 31 parties have presented candidate lists.
Below is the list of the first 10 Candidates registered by European Georgia, among them 3 women, 7 – men;
- Giorgi Noniashvili, CSO activist
- Dato Zhgenti
- Nino Ordenidze
- Besik Donadze
- Lasha Janjgava
- Tea Kotua
- Giorgi Bakhtadze
- Aleksandre Gurabanidze
- Malorita Edisherashvili
- Temur Gvadzbaia
Recently amended Election Code, as per EU-brokered April 19 deal, has significantly increased the share of proportionally elected candidates in Sakrebulos, for 40 elected proportionally and 10 as majoritarians in Tbilisi Sakrebulo from 25/25 ratio. The amendments also lowered the party threshold in the proportional vote to 2,5% in Tbilisi and 3% in remaining municipalities across Georgia.
European Georgia backs Nika Melia of the UNM as Tbilisi Mayoral candidate and Elene Khoshtaria for Sakrebulo chair.
