Georgian, Armenian PMs meet in Tbilisi

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili hosted today his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan, who has arrived in Tbilisi as part of a two-day visit.

In a joint press conference after the meeting, the two officials discussed the security environment in the South Caucasus, and stressed the need for the peaceful development of the region. They also highlighted the importance of utilizing regional economic and transit opportunities and enhancing cooperation.

In his address, the Georgian PM dubbed PM Pashinyan’s re-election in June “an opportunity for Armenia to begin a new era.” PM Garibashvili asserted that after getting to know the Armenian PM’s vision, he is convinced that the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict – “a difficult challenge for the region” – can lead to new possibilities.

“The stability of Armenia is of great importance for us,” said the Georgian PM, adding that “it is directly linked” to the stability of Georgia and the region as well.

Citing his involvement in negotiating Baku’s release of 15 Armenian prisoners of war in the exchange for landmine maps from Yerevan, the Georgian PM argued there are more possibilities for cooperation between the South Caucasus states. “I reiterated complete readiness, for Georgia to continue actively mediating,” he added.

PM Pashinyan on his part described Georgia’s mediation efforts in June as a new foundation for facilitating more productive cooperation. He added that collaboration will continue after the new Armenian government is formed, according to a Georgian translation of his remarks delivered by the Georgian PM’s press service.

The Armenian PM will also meet Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili today.

