Azerbaijani Culture Minister Visits Tbilisi

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov is visiting Tbilisi, where he met on July 6 his Georgian counterpart Tea Tsulukiani, and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

Minister Karimov said he discussed with Minister Tsulukiani the protection of cultural heritage, museum cooperation, creative industries, cinematography and other issues of mutual interest.

At the meeting with FM Zalkaliani, the Azerbaijani Culture Minister noted he talked about multilateral cultural cooperation, and informed the top Georgian diplomat of Baku’s efforts “to restore cultural heritage in liberated areas of [Nagorno-] Karabakh.

Georgian Foreign Ministry stated the two officials discussed “existing strategic relations,” key directions of cooperation in culture, and future prospects and initiatives. “It was noted at the meeting that planning and carrying out joint projects is important for ensuring stability and peace in the region,” the Ministry statement added.

