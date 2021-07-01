Photo: Joshua Woroniecki via Unsplash
News

EIB Provides EUR 106.7 Mln to Upgrade Georgia’s Highway

01/07/2021 - 14:16
21 1 minute read

The European Investment Bank has provided EUR 106.7 million to the Government for upgrading Georgia’s East-West Highway, and extend it to borders with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The improvement will cut travel times, improve road safety and improve connectivity within the South Caucasus region, a statement delivered by the EU Delegation to Georgia said.

Specifically, the funds will finance upgrading a 30 km-long section between Algeti and Sadakhlo, bordering Armenia, and a 32 km-long section between Rustavi and the Red Birdge, bordering Azerbaijan.

Teresa Czerwinska, the bank’s Vice-President said the loan expands support provided to Georgia amid the COVID-19 crisis, coming on top “of the EUR 170 million that EIB invested in the country’s SMEs and healthcare system during 2020 alone.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
01/07/2021 - 14:16
21 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

U.S. Lawmakers Back Tbilisi Pride

01/07/2021 - 17:04

53rd Round of Geneva International Discussions

01/07/2021 - 11:00

Georgia in UK-Germany Foreign Policy Declaration

30/06/2021 - 20:03

Georgian Defense Minister Visits NATO HQ

30/06/2021 - 19:43
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button