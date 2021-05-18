The building of Azerbaijani Diaspora Committee in Baku. Photo: Azernews.az
News

Baku Reacts to Dmanisi Disturbances

18/05/2021 - 15:53
75 1 minute read

Reacting to May 16-17 events in Georgia’s ethnically mixed southern town of Dmanisi, Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora said yesterday they do not rule out the possibility of the disturbance being a “deliberately organized provocation.”

“The recent events in the region, the historic victory of … Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War [Second Nagorno-Karabakh War], the sustainable development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are of serious concern to the enemies of peace and stability in the Caucasus region,” said the Azerbaijani Diaspora Committee.

The Committee called on “compatriots” – Georgian Azeris – “to exercise restraint, be careful, refrain from provocations and react to the process within the laws” of Georgia. It said the Committee is “sensitive to the incident in Dmanisi” and keeps it in their spotlight.

More about Dmanisi events:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
18/05/2021 - 15:53
75 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

CEC Faces Criticism over Recent Reorganization

18/05/2021 - 19:02

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 1,562 New Cases, 1,490 Recoveries, 30 More Fatalities

18/05/2021 - 18:30

‘Borjomi’ Workers on Strike

18/05/2021 - 18:24

Ruling Party, Opposition Agree on Draft Electoral Amendments

18/05/2021 - 15:23
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button