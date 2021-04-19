Irish University Dismayed as Georgian, Ukrainian Embassies Complain over Course Content

Dublin City University (DCU), an Ireland-based higher education institution, is “astonished” following a complaint made by the Georgian and Ukrainian embassies in Ireland over the content of “Russia and the post-Soviet Space” course, Irish public media agency RTE News wrote on April 18.

In a joint letter sent on April 8 to senior administrative and academic staff of the DCU, as well as to a senior official at the governmental Department of Foreign Affairs, the embassies reportedly accused the course of spreading “disinformation and Russian propaganda narratives.”. The letter was reportedly signed by George Zurabashvili, Georgian Ambassador to Ireland, and Ukrainian Chargé d’Affaires Olena Shaloput.

DCU rejected the allegations, stating the letter “amounts to political interference and seeks to undermine the core democratic principle of academic freedom,” RTE writes.

In a response letter of April 16 quoted by the media agency, Professor Dáire Keogh, President of the DCU, reminded the diplomatic missions of two countries that “academic freedom is a fundamental principle that applies in DCU.” adding, however, that the course included guests from different backgrounds “to expose students to their points of view.”

The controversial course, run by Professor Donnacha Ó Beacháin, an academic with extensive research experience on former Soviet republics, is said to engage speakers from Georgian and Ukrainian backgrounds, but also “presents Russian perspectives.” For example, Sergey Markedonov, a Leading Researcher at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), has been reportedly invited to contribute with a lecture.

John Doyle, another DCU professor also receiving the letter, evaluated in RTE’s “This Week” radio program on April 18 the criticism of diplomats as “absolutely unprecedented,” describing the letter as an appeal to the university president to “censure a colleague.“

It is wrong that they sent it,” he added, noting that the move goes “well beyond the limits of the role of an ambassador in a democratic society.”

Professor Doyle went further to inquire whether the complaints were greenlighted by the Foreign Ministries of the respective countries, since “both governments have articulated their support for European values” and the countries would “no longer be perceived as supporting European values on academic freedom.”

The Ukrainian Embassy reportedly responded, calling allegations about attacking “academic freedom” as “emotional and groundless” and claiming that the letter “delivered irrefutable facts of the ongoing Russian aggression” against two countries.