Court Remands UNM Chair Melia in Custody

The Tbilisi City Court on April 13 remanded United National Movement Chairman Nika Melia in custody. The next hearing on the case was scheduled for April 29.

During today’s hearing, the judge, Nino Chakhnashvili, denied the defendant’s motion to question Ivane Gulashvili, allegedly a former intelligence officer.

In a reportedly year-and-half old interview aired by Mtavari Arkhi TV, Gulashvili claimed he was tasked by recently-resigned Deputy Interior Minister Kakhaber Sabanadze to retrieve and destroy “seven hard disk drives” from the parliamentary surveillance video system with footage from the night of June 20-21, 2019. Melia is facing charges for heading mass violence during the protest on the same night.

Judge Chakhnashvili also denied the motion to question Georgian Dream (GD) Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze and add his recent interview as evidence to the case.

In the televised Rustavi 2 TV interview, MP Kobakhidze said former PM Giorgi Gakharia, on February 17, the day of Melia’s initial hearing, was for detaining the UNM Chair but changed his mind at 17:00 on the same day. The opposition afterward claimed GD members were aware that the court would send Melia to pretrial detention ahead of the ruling, as the court’s decision was announced on the same day at around 22:20.

Background

Police detained Melia in the controversial raid on UNM headquarters on February 23, only a few hours into Irakli Garibashvili’s election as Prime Minister. The arrest came after Melia, facing charges for heading mass violence during the protest on the night of June 20-21, 2019, refused to post an increased bail of GEL 40,000 (USD 11,680).

The bail for Melia was increased after he publicly removed an electronic monitoring bracelet during a rally on November 1 while protesting “fraudulent” parliamentary elections outside the Parliament building. The UNM leader had already posted the initial amount of GEL 30,000 (USD 8,760) imposed by the court for the June 20-21 unrest case.

Melia’s arrest was also preceded by the February 18 resignation of previous Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, who cited disagreements with his party colleagues on the matter and refused to greenlight the detention.

Noteworthy that Nika Melia’s release was among the principal demands of the opposition during the twice-failed EU-mediated dialogue to end Georgia’s political crisis, ongoing since opposition parties decided to boycott the parliament over alleged rigging of the October 31 parliamentary polls.

More to follow…

