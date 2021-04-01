President Zurabishvili appointed Tamar Tkeshelashvili as her Parliamentary Secretary. Photo: President Administration press service
President Zurabishvili Appoints New Parliamentary Secretary

01/04/2021 - 17:32
President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili appointed Tamar Tkeshelashvili, 37, as her new Parliamentary Secretary replacing Dimitri Gabunia who has quit the post after serving some two years.

Tkeshelashvili, who has pursued a lengthy career in law, previously served as the Georgian President’s adviser in legal affairs since September 2020. Since 2017 she has worked as an invited lecturer of the Tbilisi State University Faculty of Law, and in 2017-2018 at the Caucasus University Law School.

