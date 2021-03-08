In Photos | “The March of 1000 Parents”

Women’s rights activists held “the March of 1000 Parents” in Tbilisi on March 8, International Women’s Day, to advocate for systemic reforms in the fight against sexual violence.

The demonstration was part of „a Hundred Days of Protest” – a campaign launched in the wake of the shocking suicide of a 14-year-old alleged rape victim from the coastal Adjara region.

The activists gathered at the First Republic Square and rallied through Rustaveli Avenue, Tbilisi’s main thoroughfare, towards the Government Administration building.