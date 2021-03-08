Women's rights rally outside the Government Chancellery. March 8, 2021. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
MultimediaNewsPhotogallery

In Photos | “The March of 1000 Parents”

08/03/2021 - 23:59
74 Less than a minute

Women’s rights activists held “the March of 1000 Parents” in Tbilisi on March 8, International Women’s Day, to advocate for systemic reforms in the fight against sexual violence.

The demonstration was part of „a Hundred Days of Protest” – a campaign launched in the wake of the shocking suicide of a 14-year-old alleged rape victim from the coastal Adjara region.

The activists gathered at the First Republic Square and rallied through Rustaveli Avenue, Tbilisi’s main thoroughfare, towards the Government Administration building.

The placard on the left: “Sexual education against violence.” The placard on the right: “Trans community against violence.” March 8, 2021. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
The placard on the left: “I choose equality! #No to violence.” The placard on the right: “#Listen to me. Thou shall not kill women!!!” March 8, 2021. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
The placard says “Expose the abuser.” March 8, 2021. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Women’s rights activists march against sexual violence. March 8, 2021. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
The placard says “I think, I feel, I decide.” March 8, 2021. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Baia Pataraia, Head of the prominent women’s rights organization Sapari. March 8, 2021. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Banner says “The march of a thousand parents. Listen to me. 100 days of protest.” March 8, 2021. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
The placard on the left: “I demand sexual education in school.” The placard on the left: “Amend the legislation.”
The placard says “If you are not furious, you do not listen.” March 8, 2021. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Banner says: “The absence of consent is rape – amend the legislation!” March 8, 2021. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Famous actress Nanka Kalatozishvili addresses the women’s rights activists outside the Government Chancellery. March 8, 2021. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Women’s rights rally outside the Government Chancellery. March 8, 2021. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Women’s rights rally outside the Government Chancellery. March 8, 2021. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Sapari Head Baia Pataraia addresses the women’s rights activists outside the Government Chancellery. March 8, 2021. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Women’s rights rally outside the Government Chancellery. March 8, 2021. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge

Tags
08/03/2021 - 23:59
74 Less than a minute
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button