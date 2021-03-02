Russian illegal base in occupied Tskhinvali region/South ossetia seen from Odzisi village. Photo: Otto Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Tbilisi Says Citizen Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line

02/03/2021 - 19:21
The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) reported today that occupying forces in Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia arbitrarily detained a Georgian citizen on the occupied territory near Bershueti village of Gori municipality.

The SSG said the person will be handed over later today in Ergneti village, located right to the south of Tskhinvali.

According to the Security Service, it alerted the European Union Monitoring Mission, Geneva International Discussions Co-Chairs, and Georgia’s international partners about the incident.

