Georgia's foreign trade tendencies in January-October, 2015-2020. Image from: Geostat.ge
Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-October 2020 (Express Data)

13/11/2020 - 13:36
Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first ten months of 2020 decreased by 15% compared to the same period last year, amounting to USD 9.16 billion, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on November 13.

Exports decreased by 11.1% year-on-year, to USD 2.72 billion, while imports were down by 16.6%, reaching USD 6.44 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit equaled USD 3.73 billion, constituting 40.7% of the trade turnover during January-October 2020.

