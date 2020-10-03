Georgia, UN Sign Five-Year Cooperation Framework

On October 2, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia and the United Nations Resident Coordinator Sabine Machl signed the new UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-25.

The document outlines five top priorities including an inclusive economy, effective and transparent institutions, equal access to quality services, human security and climate change.

The five-year cooperation framework intends the UN full support to Georgia’s “national priorities”, as well as assisting the Georgian government in its efforts aimed at overcoming the COVID-19 crisis.

“Particular attention will be paid to building partnerships with civil society and the private sector, whose innovative potential will be useful to achieve the objectives of the Cooperation Framework,” the UN in Georgia’s official statement underscored.

