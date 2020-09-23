Photo: screengrab from the Interior Ministry's YouTube Video
News

Police Arrest Eleven Drug Trade Suspects

23/09/2020 - 14:17
The Interior Ministry announced on September 23 that it detained eleven persons in Ponichala settlement, south to the capital city of Tbilisi on charges of illegal purchase, storing, and selling of drugs in especially large quantities. Police said the detainees “sold drugs on a regular basis.”

The Ministry also noted that covert officers had purchased “heroin” drug from the arrested persons and videotaped the process.

The Interior Ministry added that investigation has been launched under Article 260 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, envisaging punishment for a term of eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

