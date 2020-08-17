Three Charged with Fraud, Illicit Income Legalization against U.S. Citizen

Three Nigerian nationals were arrested and charged with fraud and illicit income legalization against a U.S. citizen, the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia reported on August 17.

Using a false social media account impersonating a resident of Georgia with German descent, perpetrators contacted the U.S. citizen and convinced the victim of having won a bridge construction tender worth USD 900,000, as well as of an intention to travel to the United States and start a family with the victim.

Afterwards, the victim was reached by another false account – this time faking a Georgian doctor – who notified the U.S. citizen that the non-existing person – Georgia resident with German descent – had suffered an accident, and tricked her into transferring a total amount of USD 233,250 to their accounts for medical expenses. The fraudsters managed to launder part of the money (USD 86,800) by transferring it to the accounts in Turkey and Nigeria using multiple transactions.

Criminal charges were brought against three persons. The perpetrators are facing up to 12 years in prison.

