Georgian Leaders Congratulate U.S. on Independence Day

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze and Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani congratulated the United States on the Independence Day on July 4.

Congratulating the U.S. on its national day, President Zurabishvili said the U.S. has stood by Georgia, supporting its Euro-Atlantic integration, as well as its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Calling U.S. Georgia’s “strategic partner and friend,” PM Gakharia also stated that together, the two nations have “overcome many challenges, marked important benchmarks, and celebrated joint accomplishments.”

Speaking of the U.S. support to Georgia amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said “our American partners have offered us invaluable support, which we highly appreciate.”

Happy Independence Day to our American friends & allies! The 4th of July marks the birth of the nation that symbolizes freedom & democracy around the world. The strategic partnership between 🇺🇸&🇬🇪 has never been stronger.https://t.co/CV5OimYogo — Giorgi Gakharia (@GakhariaGiorgi) July 4, 2020

Speaker Talakvadze also joined other leaders, saying “we are proud of our nations standing together for liberty, peace and security.” “We join our close friends in celebrating Independence Day and wish for ever stronger partnership between Georgia and the US,” Talakvadze added.

FM Zalkaliani also took to Twitter today, wishing American people “continued success and prosperity.” According to him, “Georgia and U.S. are bound by the strongest partnership and enduring friendship.”

Happy #IndependenceDay244 America! We wish people of 🇺🇸 continued success & prosperity! We’re proud🇬🇪&🇺🇸are bound by the strongest partnership & enduring friendship! Confident our partnership will thrive in the years to come.#4thofJuly @SecPompeo @StateDept @usingeo — David Zalkaliani (@DZalkaliani) July 4, 2020

Independence Day is a national holiday in the U.S. commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States on July 4, 1776, which says “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of happiness.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)