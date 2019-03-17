News

Georgian Police Help Greek Counterparts Arrest Crime Suspects

17/03/2019 - 16:58
Greek police have arrested four Georgian citizens suspected of gang membership in cooperation with their Georgian counterparts. They were apprehended in Athens on March 14.

In a statement released on March 17, the Georgian Interior Ministry said the suspects, including one criminal boss, were detained on charges of “carrying out multiple robberies and establishing organized crime groups.”

According to the Interior Ministry, a total of 141 Georgian citizens, including ten criminal bosses, were arrested since January 2018, in cooperation with French, Greek, Spanish and Polish police.

The Ministry says combatting international organized crime will remain its key priority.

