CEC: Voter Turnout 38,16% at 5pm

1,337,284 voters, accounting for 38,16% of total number of voters, cast ballot in the Presidential Elections by 5pm, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

In the 2013 presidential election, 5pm voter turnout stood at 39.1%.

There are 3,518,890 voters eligible to cast ballot in today’s presidential elections, including 14,808 eligible voters registered abroad.

Georgian officials and major contenders have already cast ballot at their respective polling stations.

Polling stations will close at 8pm. Vote tabulation will follow immediately.

A candidate will be declared an outright winner if s/he garners more than a half of all valid votes cast.

