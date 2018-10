558,755 voters, accounting for 15.95% of total number of voters, cast ballot in the Presidential Elections by 12am, four hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The highest voter turnout was reported in Ambrolauri, where 27.4% of voters cast their ballots as of 12am, while the lowest voter turnout was reported in Kazbegi – 12%.

In 2013 Presidential election, which was won by Giorgi Margvelashvili, 12am voter turnout stood at 17.15%.