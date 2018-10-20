Police Finds Missing Azerbaijani Teen

An 17-year-old ethnic Azerbaijani girl who was reportedly forcefully abducted from her house in village Lambalo in Georgia’s eastern Kakheti region on October 12, was found in village Jandari in the neighboring Kvemo Kartli region six days from her disappearance.

The Interior Ministry reported on October 19 that the teen was questioned in presence of a psychologist and a social worker, and that she denied any form of violence against her or that she was forced into marriage.

According to the Ministry, the girl had known the alleged kidnapper for months and that the two decided to get married without their families’ consent. The police said the girl was placed in a shelter.

