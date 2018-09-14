New Chiefs of Tbilisi, Kvemo Kartli Police Appointed

Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia appointed two new police department chiefs on September 14.

Gaga Kirkitadze was appointed as the new head of the Tbilisi police department, succeeding Shalva Bedoidze, who served at the post since November 2017.

Previously, Kirkitadze led the police department in Kvemo Kartli region of eastern Georgia. He will be replaced by Lasha Gogniashvili, who served as the police chief in south-western Adjara region.

The appointments come a month after the Interior Ministry replaced the police chiefs of Adjara and Shida Kartli regions.

