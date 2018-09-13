Israeli, Georgian Defense Ministers Pledge to Deepen Ties

Georgia and Israel will deepen bilateral defense cooperation, the countries’ defense ministers, Levan Izoria and Avigdor Lieberman, announced on September 12.

The two officials signed a respective declaration in Tbilisi, during the Israeli Defense Minister’s first official visit to Georgia.

According to Minister Izoria, the sides agreed that Israel would continue assisting Georgia’s defense reforms, including through sharing its experience in the fields of military reserve and cyber security.

Following the meeting, the Israeli official laid a wreath at the Heroes Square in Tbilisi, commemorating the fallen Georgian soldiers. Later, Lieberman held a meeting with Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze.

This post is also available in: Georgian