Home / News / Israeli, Georgian Defense Ministers Pledge to Deepen Ties
Avigdor Lieberman and Levan Izoria, September 12, 2018. Photo: Defense Ministry

Israeli, Georgian Defense Ministers Pledge to Deepen Ties

13/09/2018 - 11:30 News 33 Views

Georgia and Israel will deepen bilateral defense cooperation, the countries’ defense ministers, Levan Izoria and Avigdor Lieberman, announced on September 12.

The two officials signed a respective declaration in Tbilisi, during the Israeli Defense Minister’s first official visit to Georgia.

According to Minister Izoria, the sides agreed that Israel would continue assisting Georgia’s defense reforms, including through sharing its experience in the fields of military reserve and cyber security.

Following the meeting, the Israeli official laid a wreath at the Heroes Square in Tbilisi, commemorating the fallen Georgian soldiers. Later, Lieberman held a meeting with Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze.

This post is also available in: Georgian

Tags

About Civil.ge

This is a product produced by Civil.ge team, delivering news and commentary on Georgia since 2001.
Developed by UNA Georgia
© Copyright UNA-Georgia 2001-2018, All Rights Reserved