New Chief of Eastern Command of Land Forces Appointed

Colonel Aleksandre Kiknadze has been appointed new Chief of Eastern Command of the Georgian Land Forces, replacing Brigadier General Shavlego Tabatadze, who served from 2016 and was appointed new Governor of Imereti region in western Georgia.

Defense Minister Levan Izoria underscored today that Colonel Kiknadze has been selected based on his professional qualities, and thanked his predecessor for his service.

Kiknadze, a career military officer, has joined the Georgian Armed Forces in 1991. In 2004-2005, he served as the Deputy Chief of the General Staff. Until 2004, he also served as the Commander the Georgian peacekeeping troops stationed in South Ossetia. His most recent posting was in the capacity of Georgia’s Chief Military Representative in Afghanistan.

This post is also available in: Georgian Russian