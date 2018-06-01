Court Announces Teen Murder Case Sentences

Tbilisi City Court announced today sentence durations for two teenagers convicted in the controversial Khorava street incident last December, which left two 16 year-olds – Davit Saralidze and Levan Dadunashvili – stabbed to death.

According to the Court, one of the suspects (identified as G. B.), who was found guilty of premeditated murder of Levan Dadunashvili, was sentenced to fourteen years in prison, but his penalty was reduced pursuant to the country’s Juvenile Justice Code, and subsequently, he was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison.

Another convict (identified as G. J.), who was found guilty of attempted murder of Davit Saralidze, was sentenced to thirteen years in prison, but his sentence was also reduced and G. J. will be jailed for nine years and nine months.

The Prosecutor’s Office, which had also indicted the two convicts on group murder charges of Davit Saralidze, plan to challenge the court ruling in the Court of Appeals. Defense lawyers indent to appeal against the ruling as well.

