EU Parliament Backs Easier Suspension of Visa-Free Travel Amid Concerns Over Georgia

The European Parliament has backed legislation making it easier for the EU to suspend visa-free travel for countries posing security risks or breaching human rights.

While the reform applies to 61 countries whose citizens can currently travel visa-free to the Schengen area for short stays, the move has raised concerns that Georgia could be the first to face suspension amid what is widely seen as the ruling Georgian Dream government’s authoritarian drift.

“The mechanism allows the European Commission to reintroduce visa requirements for a specific country when there are security concerns – first temporarily, pending an investigation and dialogue, and then permanently, if the issues persist,” the Parliament’s October 7 press release says.

The new grounds for suspension include hybrid threats such as state-sponsored instrumentalization of migrants, investor citizenship schemes that raise security concerns, lack of alignment with EU visa policy, violations of the United Nations Charter, international human rights or humanitarian law, and failure to comply with international court rulings.

“The additions align the grounds for suspension with the grounds for granting the visa waiver in the first place, and aim to create a deterrent effect,” the press release says, noting “Existing grounds, including security concerns and a lack of cooperation on readmissions, will be maintained.”

“With a modernised suspension mechanism, the EU will be able to suspend visa-free travel in the case of serious human rights violations and can target suspensions at government officials or other groups,” said Rapporteur Matjaž Nemec. “This reformed mechanism reinforces our commitment to human rights and international law.”

The legislation, approved by the European Parliament with 518 votes in favor and 96 against, still needs formal approval from the Council and will enter into force 20 days after its publication in the EU’s Official Journal. The temporary suspension can last between one and three years.

The European Parliament’s approval and the measure’s advancement come as Georgia braces for the possible loss of the EU’s key benefit, which the country’s citizens have enjoyed since 2017.

According to RFE/RL Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak, although the new mechanism covers all 61 visa-free countries, “European diplomats admit that the proposed updated rules, at least partly, target another country still enjoying EU visa liberalization: Georgia.”

Relations between Tbilisi and Brussels have worsened since the 2024 elections and Georgian Dream’s suspension of EU integration process, which sparked protests and a government crackdown.

In July, the European Commission warned Georgia to meet eight reform conditions by August, including repealing restrictive laws and aligning with the EU visa policy. Earlier, the EU suspended diplomatic passports for GD officials.

Tbilisi has accused Brussels of using the visa-free regime as “blackmail.” In late August, it sent a letter to the European Commission that, according to RFE/RL sources, failed to address the EU’s concerns.

RFE/RL reported that 19 EU member states may support at least a temporary suspension of Georgia’s visa-free status.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული