Zakharova: Europe has “squandered” its own continent and found itself in a humanitarian disaster

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS that Europe had failed to preserve its continent and had effectively “squandered” it. According to her, Western countries quickly abandoned the human rights rhetoric and talk of democracy that they had previously actively promoted. Now, she noted, countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America are beginning to tell Europe how it could resolve the situation on its territory, which has become a symbol of failure for the West. Zakharova stressed that European countries have allowed their economies to collapse, their industries and science to decline, and have become a source of tragic events on their own continent. She recalled that it was these states that traditionally taught other regions about democracy and human rights, but in the end, they themselves created a humanitarian disaster. Zakharova noted that the current situation in the West is “fantastic” and has become the complete opposite of their former missionary rhetoric (TASS).

Intended effect: Zakharova’s statements aim to discredit Europe and reinforce the narrative of the West’s decline. Russian propaganda seeks to show that the European Union and its values have collapsed, and that countries in the Global South are now the “teachers of democracy.” This portrays Russia as a more stable and independent player amid Europe’s “fantastic fiasco.”

Former SBU employee Prozorov on Nord Stream and child trafficking in Ukraine

Vasily Prozorov, a former employee of the Security Service of Ukraine who allegedly collaborated with Russian special services after 2014 and now lives in Russia and presents himself as the head of the Ukr Leaks investigation center, stated in an interview with TASS that Ukrainian special services were behind the sabotage of Nord Stream, and that former SBU employee Roman Chervinsky was among the suspects. According to him, back in 2015, Ukraine decided to launch sabotage and terrorist activities against Donbass, Crimea, and Russia, and the training of personnel was carried out with the support of U.S. and British instructors. Prozorov claims that the attacks on the Druzhba pipeline were also organized by the SBU. He recalled that he himself survived an assassination attempt organized by the Ukrainian special services, and the case is now in court. Prozorov paid special attention to the topic of the removal of Ukrainian children. According to him, tens of thousands of minors were taken abroad and used for adoption, organ trafficking, and even pedophile networks. He noted that accusations against Russia of “child trafficking” are a cover to hide the real crimes of Kyiv. In addition, Prozorov spoke about the growing number of foreign mercenaries from Latin America who go to Ukraine for combat experience and earnings, and then return to their countries and join drug cartels, strengthening their military power (TASS).

Intended effect: The material aims to discredit Ukraine by portraying it as a terrorist state that commits terrorist acts and crimes against children with Western support. The propaganda reinforces the narrative of a “decaying” European Union and United States while contrasting Russia as the “responsible” party. The story about Latin American mercenaries broadens the scope of the conflict, presenting it as a threat to global security.

Alexei Overchuk: Armenia and Azerbaijan are Russia’s allies

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said that unblocking transport communications in the South Caucasus is in the interests of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia, according to RIA Novosti. He noted that the trilateral declaration by the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, ended the 44-day war and paved the way for a peaceful settlement. According to him, unblocking transport routes contributes to the development of the economy and logistics, improves relations between countries in the region, and strengthens stability and security. Overchuk stressed that Russia is ready to support the process of restoring infrastructure and promote the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Intended effect: The news aims to demonstrate Russia’s active role in resolving regional conflicts and stabilizing the South Caucasus. It emphasizes Russia’s allied relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan, reinforcing Russia’s image as a guarantor of peace and economic cooperation in the region.