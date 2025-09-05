Putin names Moscow as the best place to meet with Zelenskyy

Vladimir Putin stated at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum that Moscow is the optimal venue for possible negotiations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, TASS reports. He emphasized Russia’s readiness to ensure the safety of the Ukrainian leader and his delegation if they visit the Russian capital. Putin noted that Kyiv’s proposal to hold the meeting at other venues is excessive. He had previously invited Zelenskyy to Moscow, but the Ukrainian president declined, announcing this at a press conference with Emmanuel Macron (TASS).

Intended effect: This statement is intended to demonstrate Russia’s openness to negotiations, but on terms favorable to Moscow. It emphasizes Putin’s role as a leader who is ready to “extend a hand” and at the same time shows Kyiv’s unwillingness to engage in dialogue. The result is an image of Russia as a peace-loving country and Ukraine as a state that is evading constructive negotiations.

Zakharova: Finnish president “lost his mind” with statements about war with USSR

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova sharply criticized the statements of Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who declared his country’s victory over the USSR in 1944, TASS reports. According to her, such statements indicate that Stubb has “lost his mind” and demonstrate an extreme desire to militarize the region. Zakharova stressed that Finland has a close shared history and border ties with Russia, and when politicians with such views come to power, it causes serious concern. She noted that Moscow is forced to respond to such “inappropriate” statements, which are interpreted as a manifestation of Helsinki’s aggressive course.

Intended effect: Zakharova’s wording portrays the Finnish leadership as unstable and belligerent, and Russia as a rational and peace-loving country. This narrative emphasizes the threat from the West and justifies Russian policy as a necessary response to neighboring countries’ “irresponsible” actions.

RIA: “Revanchism will kill Germany: the first victims are already being buried”

In Germany, in the midst of the election campaign, a series of tragic events took place — several candidates from the Alternative for Germany party died under mysterious circumstances. In her article on RIA Novosti, Russian journalist Viktoria Nikiforova emphasizes that this raises serious questions about the state of the political atmosphere in the country and may indicate a deep crisis. The author links what happened to the manifestation of revanchist tendencies, which, in her opinion, threaten Germany’s future. The article is written in an alarming tone and shows that what is happening goes beyond the usual political struggle (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The article portrays Germany as a country in a state of internal crisis, where political life is accompanied by death and instability. This narrative emphasizes the danger of revanchist ideas and portrays the West as a conflict-ridden, chaotic society.

Russia calls on Azerbaijan to release detained journalists

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the release of Russian citizens detained in Baku would be an important step towards normalizing relations between Russia and Azerbaijan. This concerns seven employees of the Sputnik Azerbaijan agency, including its head Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov, who have been arrested for four months. The Russia Today media group called on the Azerbaijani authorities to resolve the situation immediately. Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Kremlin is closely monitoring the situation and hopes to secure the journalists’ release through direct contacts with Baku. Zakharova noted that the measures against the agency have no official grounds and are dictated by other considerations (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The material emphasizes Russia’s role as a defender of its citizens, shaping an image of a country that actively uses diplomatic channels to resolve conflicts. At the same time, it portrays Azerbaijan’s actions as unjustified, reinforcing the narrative about the need to respect the rights of Russian journalists and supporting Moscow’s arguments in bilateral negotiations.