GRECO 2024 Report Assesses Georgia’s Implementation of Anti-Corruption Reforms

On June 5, the Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) published its annual report for 2024. On Georgia, the report contains statistics on the country’s implementation of the GRECO recommendations from the fourth evaluation round, which focus on preventing corruption among parliament members, judges, and prosecutors.

Regarding MPs, of the four recommendations, one has been implemented, while three remain partly implemented. Regarding judges, of the seven recommendations, three have been implemented, while three remain partly implemented, and one has not been implemented. Regarding prosecutors, all seven recommendations have been implemented.

One recommendation applies to all three categories (MPs, judges, and prosecutors). This is why the total number of recommendations appears as 18 in brackets. Source: GRECO

One more recommendation regarding prosecutors has been fulfilled since the latest assessment past year.

The 16 recommendations under GRECO’s fourth evaluation round have focused on boosting transparency and integrity across Parliament, the judiciary, and the prosecution service.

Georgia is not included in the overview of the fifth-round implementation, which relates to preventing corruption and promoting integrity in central governments (top executive functions) and law enforcement agencies, as GRECO has not yet assessed how Georgia implements the recommendations in that respect.

