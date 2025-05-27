New Member of Georgia’s Supreme Court Elected

On May 27, the Georgian Dream parliament elected Archil Kochlamazashvili as a new member of the Supreme Court of Georgia with 89 votes in favor and none against.

Kochlamazashvili, a career judiciary official, has held a range of positions within Georgia’s court and justice administration system over the past two decades. He served as a court officer at the Tbilisi Court of Appeals from 2006 to 2011 and at the High Council of Justice from 2011 to 2015. He later held consulting positions within the HCoJ, specializing in judicial ethics and evaluating judges’ professional activities. On December 1, 2020, the HCoJ appointed him as a judge in the Civil Cases Chamber of the Tbilisi City Court for a three-year term.

Kochlamazashvili’s election to the Supreme Court comes amid ongoing criticism over the lack of transparency of judicial appointments and concerns about the independence of Georgia’s judiciary.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული