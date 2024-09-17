Parliament Appoints Nikoloz Marsagishvili As New Supreme Court Judge

On September 17, at the last session of the Parliament of this convocation, the legislators elected Nikoloz Marsagishvili as the new, 28th member of the Supreme Court of Georgia with 83 votes in favor, 0 against. Thus, the Georgian Dream has finally completed its appointments to the Supreme Court.

The majority of opposition MPs did not attend the plenary session as they are boycotting parliamentary work following the adoption of the foreign agents law.

Marsagishvili will take up his new post when the 10-year term of incumbent Supreme Court Judge Ekaterine Gasitashvili expires in 2025. Marsagishvili, now a lifetime appointee, has opposed the initiative to create an extraordinary mechanism to check the integrity of judges, which is crucial for Georgia’s EU integration.

Nikoloz Marsagishvili has been the member of the High Council of Justice since March 2020, and the HCoJ’s Secretary since October 2020 (re-elected in 2024). Since 2019 he has been a judge in the Tbilisi City Court appointed for life tenure. In 2019-2020 he was the Chair of the Tbilisi City Court. He has been working in the judiciary since 2008.

On June 27, 2024, the Parliament of Georgia approved the appointment of three new judges to the Supreme Court. Eleven Supreme Court judges were appointed in 2021, and 14 were put on the top bench for lifetime tenure in 2019.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)