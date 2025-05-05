Photo Story | “March of Unity” Brings Noise to Tbilisi Suburbs

On May 4, the 158th consecutive day of anti-GD protests in Georgia, demonstrators marched in the suburbs of Tbilisi. “Nation demands resignation!” “We no longer trust the police uniform” – they chanted.

The “March of Unity,” led by family members of those arrested during the protests and co-organized by various civic groups, started from Tbilisi’s Isani metro station to the Interior Ministry headquarters, which protesters called the “Ministry of Dirty Affairs.” The protesters carried posters with photos of beaten activists, as well as high-ranking police officials and police officers accused of giving false testimony against protesters, pointing to systemic abuses by the ministry.

After stopping at the MIA headquarters for a rally, the protesters marched to Varketili metro station, taking the protest into the subway trains. They then got off at Rustaveli Avenue and again blocked the road at the parliament.

Taking place in daylight and a new location, the march attracted the curiosity of many residents as families were seen at their windows and balconies to watch. Many expressed their support by displaying national flags.

